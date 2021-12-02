Dupont, IN Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales Out of Time: The Allure of the Beloved, a new book by Robert J. Rosenthal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tales Out of Time: The Allure of the Beloved is a collection of vignettes that explore the transformative power of love. Readers will find themselves immersed in the fairy tale landscapes of "long ago and far away" and be presented with universal stories of ideal love that reward careful contemplation. Each story springs from Rosenthal's heart and contains a singular vision that he cultivated over the course of many years: a vision of the magical beauty of love's longing and completion.
About the Author
Robert J. Rosenthal was an Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at Hanover College. Much of his teaching career focused on helping students gain the critical thinking tools to find their own way to wisdom and a meaningful life. At the same time, he loved to write short stories and nature-inspired poetry. This collection was especially dear to his heart.
Tales Out of Time: The Allure of the Beloved is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4388-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-out-of-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tales-out-of-time/
