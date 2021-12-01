ILN Releases 6th Edition of Real Estate Publication, Offering a Summary of Key Real Estate Law Principles in 31 Countries
December 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group is excited to announce the sixth release of its real estate publication, "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key real estate law principles in 31 countries across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those buying and selling real estate in these jurisdictions.
Executive Director, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "Real estate continues to be a key focus for many jurisdictions as we navigate our second year of the pandemic. Our previous guide has been updated with current figures and regulations, including those as they related to COVID-19. We have also further expanded the guide with three new jurisdictions, Canada - Ontario, Italy, and Ukraine. We're happy to offer this strong resource for those buying and selling real estate in these jurisdictions."
To view the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNRealEstate2021
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Chaired by Amy Fracassini of Davis, Malm & D'Agostine in Boston, Massachusetts, the Real Estate Group fosters relationships among practitioners in this area to support the making and receiving of referrals.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016, 2017, and 2021, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
