Växjö, Sweden Author Publishes Horror Poetry Collection
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInto the Void of Horror, a new book by Lis Lovén, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The poet, artist, and translator Lis Lovén is very aware of her Swedish heritage. This includes, of course, all kinds of poetry but also crime novels. How about if the Swedish writer tries to lift horror to a new level? Well, let's find out. In these provoking sonnets, the poet has come to understand a classical form as something that can merge into fiction of fear. Fear, as we know it, should get to the core of the heart to bring about a catharsis, or a relief. Suddenly, when returning back to ordinary life, we have been given a glimpse of everything we tried to escape. Do you dare step into the Void Of Horror once again? Or do you wish you had never opened this book?
About the Author
Lis Lovén has been studying all types of cultural matters, both sciences of art and sciences of literature as well as media arts. If she is able to combine all her knowledge into a sphere of its own, well, this is for you who dare to be triggered! Lis Lovén lives in Växjö, somewhere in the southern part of Sweden. Also, she has ancestry from Sicily and Poland. In the end of the 1600s, her Polish relatives were brought in to fight the Danish at the Battle of Lund, which is the worst battle Scandinavia has seen. Or rather, prefer sometimes not to see at all.
Into the Void of Horror is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7394-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/into-the-void-of-horror/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/into-the-void-of-horror/
