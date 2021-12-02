Brookfield, WI Author Publishes Memoir
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGift Accepted: My Memoir, a new book by Lois J. Luther, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gift Accepted: My Memoir takes readers through the seasons of author Lois J. Luther's life. Luther gives readers an in-depth look at the experiences she has had the last eight-one years. She tells how she dealt with all the twists and turns of life. Through it all, Luther has enjoyed everything she has learned. Read more in this beautiful memoir about her family, her personal life, and the challenges she has faced.
About the Author
Lois J. Luther is a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and friend. She enjoys writing, golfing, participating in charity events, and being active in her church. Luther was also a member of an exclusive club where your first name was Lois! Luther thanks God for everything she has and for helping her get through everything she has faced.
Gift Accepted: My Memoir is a 125-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4261-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gift-accepted/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us