Further International Expansion of the X1F Group / ADWEKO Consulting GmbH and COMPIRICUS AG join the X1F Group
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHamburg, Munich. The full-service IT provider X1F is strengthening its portfolio in the area of business processes, which, together with the areas of data infrastructure and data analysis, form three core elements for digitalization strategies.
ADWEKO Consulting GmbH and COMPIRICUS AG are new acquisitions joining the X1F Group. Their business process expertise combines with IKOR GmbH (technology consulting and platform integrator), Informationsfabrik GmbH (data analysis and artificial intelligence expertise) and matrix technology GmbH (IT consulting and service provider).
ADWEKO Consulting GmbH, founded in 2008 and located in Walldorf, Germany, is a market-leading IT consultancy and software provider specializing in risk management and analysis of regulatory / supervisory requirements for the banking and insurance industries.
COMPIRICUS AG, founded in 2009 in Düsseldorf as an owner-managed stock corporation, is one of the leading international implementation and development consultancies of software for asset, treasury and risk management with SAP.
Michael Mansen, Management Board of COMPIRICUS AG: "Becoming part of this association of successful and experienced specialists was the perfect step for us to provide our customers with an innovative and comprehensive range of services for a constantly evolving market."
Cord Bötger, Managing Director of ADWEKO Consulting GmbH, added: "With X1F, we are now part of a group that not only strengthens our core competencies, but also enables us to support our customers as a holistic partner in their complex transformation projects in the future."
Lars Ackermann, X1F Managing Director and Management Board Spokesman, explains the strategy as follows: "These complementary and independently managed companies realize scaling effects that can be implemented quickly while maintaining flexibility. This allows us to effectively support our customers in their growth as a trusted advisor and with future-proof technologies. To this end, we are successively expanding with partners who share the same cultural values. ADWEKO and COMPIRICUS are exactly these partners and optimal additions - especially for the international expansion of the group."
With the new acquisitions, X1F as a holding company grows to five subsidiaries at 26 locations in Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia, achieving an annual turnover of more than 100 million euros with more than 720 employees.
• X1F Group strengthens its portfolio of IT solutions for the finance and insurance industries
• X1F Group grows to five companies
• Provides more added value for clients: full-service digitalization from a single source
About X1F
X1F GmbH is an IT company that supports the finance and insurance industries, particularly in digital transformation, with a full-service offering. Under its umbrella, X1F bundles specialized, innovative and complementary services for system and platform integration, data analysis, artificial intelligence, cloud architecture and IT infrastructure. X1F as a holding company, in which funds of the Swiss private investor group Ufenau Capital Partners hold the majority stake, generates annual revenues of more than 100 million euros with its five corporate subsidiaries and more than 720 employees. X1F provides IT solutions at 26 locations in Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia.
Press contact X1F GmbH
Hendrik Dold
Director Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 176 10391733
Email: hendrik.dold@x1f.one
