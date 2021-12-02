Vermont Attorney & Author Publishes Amazon #1 Bestselling Novel
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAct of Faith, a new book by Stephen Rubino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his debut novel, trial attorney Stephen Rubino takes the reader on an electrifying journey of deceit, intrigue, tragedy, passion and ultimate redemption. At the intersection of the sacred and the profane, Act of Faith dissects the Vatican's complicity in America's longest criminal conspiracy perpetrated against children. This multi-generational family saga is richly portrayed through an ensemble cast of unforgettable characters, revealing the secret world of the Vatican's sheltering of sexual predators to avoid bringing scandal to the faithful. Act of Faith offers an unflinching account of the still emerging sexual abuse scandal plaguing the Catholic Church and its impact on the survivors and their families across America. The story chronicles the lives of siblings Francis and Elizabeth Natale, who suffer unspeakable psychological damage after being sexually abused by their trusted parish priest. As adults, Francis and Elizabeth become estranged, each hiding their secrets in dangerous double lives. He as a gifted pianist and sexually conflicted Catholic priest, she as a reckless but highly successful trial attorney. After resigning her partnership in a major New York City law firm, Elizabeth sets out to uncover the roots of the abuse scandal and to exact her personal revenge. On a serendipitous road trip across the country, Elizabeth confronts her lifelong demons and forms an unlikely alliance with Father Thomas Atkinson, her long lost high school love who has become a Vatican whistleblower. After a tense reunion with Francis, the trio enters the super-charged environment of high stakes litigation, exposing the Church's centuries old practice of hiding sexual predators in plain sight from the religious faithful and law enforcement. Together, the trio brings to the courthouse steps the first Federal Civil Racketeering lawsuit against the Catholic Church. Visit the book's website at http://www.actoffaithbook.com/.
About the Author
Stephen Rubino is a practicing attorney who filed the first Civil Racketeering case against the Catholic Church in 1993. For the last thirty-five years he has represented hundreds of abuse survivors throughout North America and the Canadian Arctic. For seventeen years, Mr. Rubino served as chairman of the Childhood Sexual Abuse Litigation Group of the American Association for Justice. In 2008, Mr. Rubino was a finalist for the Public Justice Foundation's Trial Lawyer of the Year Award for his work in the Los Angeles Archdiocese and San Diego Diocese Catholic Abuse Litigation. In 2014, he received the Pioneer Award from the Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP). His work has been widely profiled in print and broadcast media and he has lectured extensively on the intricacies of the cover-up and how America's Bishops have used draconian statutes of limitations to suppress what would otherwise be viable claims against the Catholic Church.
Act of Faith is a 606-page hardcover with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7138-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/act-of-faith-americas-longest-running-criminal-conspiracy-perpetrated-against-children-2021-hardback-606-pages/
