Dearborn Height, MI Author Publishes Religious Revelation

× Email Isaac Turner

Yahweh God's Harmony in Creation, a new book by Rev. Isaac Croom Turner, has been recently published.Yahweh God's Harmony In Creation addresses the disharmony and controversies that have existed between heterosexual and homosexual beings and communities since the beginning of time. It takes a religious and spiritual look at God's intended purpose for all of mankind. Reverend Dr. Isaac Turner asks the question, why is there so much disharmony in the world when we are all God's people? He delves deep into revelations about the word of God and what has been revealed to him about love, relationships, and humanity. The author encourages readers to study the bible with open and humble hearts in an earnest effort to improve human relations worldwide. Every word is designed to convey and reveal God's loving purpose and the importance of learning to live together as a singular, holy creation no matter people's sexual orientations and differences. Reverend Turner has spent decades as a minister of the word, a relationship specialist, and a lover of humanity. He has created this text with sincere and loving intentions for adult reading communities including, but not limited to, college classrooms, religious groups and organizations, LGBTQ+ communities and special interest groups, book clubs, self-help seekers, etc. Reverend Turner's ultimate message is one of community, love, and harmony for all of Yahweh God's people.About the AuthorReverend Isaac Turner resides in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He graduated from Detroit Bible Institute in 1959 with a Christian Education degree. He received his master's degree from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago in 1991 and his Ph.D. from Covington Theological Seminary in 1999. Isaac began his climb in leadership as a young pastor for the YMCA. He started out as a Sunday School teacher and has been a Pastor, District Chairman for fifteen churches in the southeast district of Georgia, and the Executive Secretary for the Georgia State Ministerial Credentials Committee. He served the Kingdom of God for 61 years with his wife, Lela, and three children. At almost 90 years old, he is presently finishing his third book, a book of sermons and prayers. He feels alive and well about his ability to serve God and humanity the rest of his days. He is in love with God and His creations.Yahweh God's Harmony in Creation is an 84-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $14.99 (also available in eBook) The ISBN is 978-1-7361860-2-2. You can find the book at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Books-A-Million.com, and other online retailers.