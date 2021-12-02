FCS Fire Consulting Services' Michele Farley to Appear as Featured Fire Code Speaker at The 2021 Building Show
December 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsToronto, ON - As one of the province's leading experts on the Ontario Fire Code, Michele Farley will be making a presentation at this year's 2021 Building Show, being held December 1 - 3, 2021 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South) in Toronto.
"The theme for my session will be The Ontario Fire Code Update and a New Era in Fire Safety. This is an important topic right now and a lot of people may not be aware of some very significant changes to the fire code," said Michele Farley, President of FCS Fire Consulting Services.
"Our attendees will all have job titles like building owners, developers, property managers, architects, engineers, investors, and lawyers. It's not their job to be fire code experts. But the new changes will have a direct impact on every single one of their respective fields."
This year, The 2021 Building Show returns to a live and in-person format, with a hybrid format also available. Their educational program will include online and in-person expert led-seminars, informative panels, and thought-provoking roundtables. Attendees will be able to follow important topics from virtual to face-to-face and select sessions will be accredited by BOMA, OAA, BSSB, CAHPI, and ARIDO.
The presentation is eligible for continuing education credits and it will explore the evolution of fire safety over the years. Expecting a very diverse audience, Farley will cover a number of aspects of fire safety that impact different people in different ways. For example, she will clearly map out the regulatory and financial responsibilities of a building owner and a condo board. She will also cover topics such as the need to set aside a fire budget, and the importance of properly training a building's staff on fire safety.
At the same time, any architects that are currently going through the bidding/ tender process, or builders seeking a permit, will likely be very interested in learning more about the new ULC S-1001 Certificate For Integrated Systems Testing.
"I'm looking to address a lot of the questions that we get at FCS every day from our clients. I will talk about how COVID regulations can change your fire safety plans and how you conduct fire drills," said Farley.
"I will also talk about what to do if you receive a Notice of Violation from the Fire Department and when you should bring in a professional fire safety firm to help you. These are not topics that people love to think about, but knowing a little bit of information now can save you a lot of time, money, and frustration in the future."
Farley's presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 1st, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, in conference room TS205.
"There is always something new to talk about when it comes to fire codes and fire safety. I look forward to answering important questions in person at the Building Show," added Farley.
-30-
About The Building Show
Supported by TCA, BOMA, BILD, Concrete Ontario, and CABA, The Buildings Show, comprised of Construct Canada, PM Expo, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, and World of Concrete Toronto Pavilion, will run face-to-face at the Metro Toronto Convention, South Building from Dec. 1 – 3, 2021. Key discussions will be premiered ahead of the face-to-face event to allow attendees to join curated conversations and education online from Nov. 12 - 26.
Expert-led seminars, panels, roundtables, and demonstrations offered online and onsite will help you expand your knowledge base, adopt industry best practices and save yourself time and money.
About FCS
For over 25 years, FCS has been a leading consulting firm specializing in fire code compliance, auditing, alternative compliances, staff training on fire code building condition assessments, and evaluation for developers, engineering firms, property managers, and owners.
FCS holds a Certificate of Authorization (C of A) from Professional Engineers Ontario. FCS is also Canada's first ULC listed S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider, and one of the leading authorities on all elements of the Ontario Fire Code (OFC) and code retrofits.
The Fire Code is the law! You are not a fire code expert, but not being in compliance puts your people and your building at risk. Fire Departments across Ontario are increasing inspections and enforcement to keep people safe. We can help you achieve and maintain sustainable fire code compliance.
