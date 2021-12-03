Philadelphia, PA Authors Publish Fantasy Novel
December 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe War of the Dragons, a new book by Ronald D. Goode and Katherine M. Camacho, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Toward the beginning of time, God created dragons of fire, ice, and water from the Earth, who rule the planet by fear-untamed and feeding on human race. Only one thing can bring peace to the chaos that reigns: the Dragon Sword.
But who will be God's chosen one to wield it?
About the Authors
Ronald D. Goode works for Liberty Tree Landscaping Maintenance. He is certified as a food fitness specialist for ServSafe and went to school for medical billing and coding.
Katherine M. Camacho is a Christian woman who is devoted to her Lord and scribe everyday through adversity to show God about she is a servant of the Lord.
The War of the Dragons is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7255-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-war-of-the-dragons/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
