Rochester, NY Author Publishes Book of Poems
December 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords in Bloom, a new book by Trisha-Ann Reed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words in Bloom is a collection of poetry through the lens of a young writer as she grows through experience and self-discovery. Channeling emotions felt by all, one cannot only relate to her experience; they can learn from it.
About the Author
Trisha-Ann Reed grew up in the suburbs of Rochester, New York. As far back as she can remember, she's always loved books. She began writing poetry as a teen, which helped her to work out disappointments, anger, hurt; but also brought happiness, as she wrote about love and the brighter things that happened to her.
Words in Bloom is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7269-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/words-in-bloom/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/words-in-bloom/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
