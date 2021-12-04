Olathe, KS Author Publishes Memoir of a Modern Journalist
December 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMission Road: A Journalist's Life from Kansas to Kandahar, a new book by Theodore Iliff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the intimidating and breathtaking Black Forest in Germany, six-year-old Ted Iliff came to a conclusion that would shape his entire adult life: He wants to explore as much of the world as he possibly can. In his gripping and highly entertaining memoir Mission Road: A Journalist's Life from Kansas to Kandahar, Iliff shares his journey from being a young and reckless student-journalist at the University of Kansas to joining CNN during its critical developing stages. After reaching his personal goals in both print and broadcast journalism, Ted made the leap to the unlikely path of consulting and teaching, leading him to every corner of the world, from Kosova to Baghdad. Alongside the arc of his own career, Iliff gives a unique insight into the transformation of journalism at the dawn of the twenty-first century, and how it changed through major events like 9/11 and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
About the Author
Mission Road: A Journalist's Life from Kansas to Kandahar is Theodore Iliff's third book. He is the author of The Golden Times (2008) and the co-author of Hitler and Munich (1988). Now retired, Iliff leads tours at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City and edits prose for Veterans' Voices magazine. He plays the banjo poorly, golf is even worse, and travels avidly with his wife Julia.
Mission Road: A Journalist's Life from Kansas to Kandahar is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7079-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mission-road-a-journalists-life-from-kansas-to-kandahar/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us