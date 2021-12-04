Birmingham, AL Author Publishes Novel
December 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDance Partner for Deidre, a new book by Deborah Miller-Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dance Partner for Deidre journeys into the little town of Yorkshire amidst the annual Maypole dance. The Maypole signals not only the end of Harvest, but matching season, where young maidens await an invitation to dance from the finest young men. For her entire life, Deidre has been anticipating her chance to attend the dance. But is she fair enough? Or will she be fated to dance alone? Dance Partner for Deidre follows Deidre on path to love, family, and truth.
About the Author
Author Deborah Miller-Harris is a retired medical secretary of 40 years, though she plans to return to school for a degree in counseling. Miller-Harris is married with three adult children and nine grandchildren. When she's not spending time with family, she enjoys decorating, reading, jazz and gospel music.
Dance Partner for Deidre is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7184-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
