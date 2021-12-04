Pitcarin, PA Author Publishes Book of Poems
December 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspirational Harmony, a new book by Dontel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspirational Harmony is a collection of poetry dealing with love, peace, and having faith in God. It deals with relationships and friendship; peacefulness in nature; and life's struggles and pain that comes our way; as well as having hope and understanding in prayer.
Spend time with God, while staying right on with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
About the Author
Dontel enjoys writing poetry to help brighten others' days. Singing and writing comes from his heart, and it keeps him humble with joy. His hobbies include sports, music, and helping others when he can.
Dontel, has worked at Jazz night club, as an assistant manager in Pittsburgh. Eight years serve in the U.S. Air Force. Loves the outdoors in meditating on nature's beauty, along with traveling.
Inspirational Harmony is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7296-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inspirational-harmony/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore athttps://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inspirational-harmony/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
