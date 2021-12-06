Largest growth in IT Job market since DotCom says Janco
December 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 job growth exceeds 2020 by 197,100 jobs YTD. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs continues to trend up. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.74 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. For 16 months in a row there has been an increase in the number of jobs added to the IT job market. The hiring of IT Pros is robust.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "In the past 30 days, CIOs have had continued to expand IT staff, however not as many candidates were hired due to the lack of qualified IT Pros. From data that we have reviewed, shutdowns resulted in fewer computer science candidates graduating from universities and trade schools. Those in the pipeline for those degrees is reduced as well. "
Growth of IT Job Market
In 2019 90,200 new IT jobs were created. As a result of Covid-19 33,200 were lost in 2020. In 2021 almost 150,000 jobs were added to the IT Job Market - A full recovery plus…
Janulaitis added, "To help CIOs and HR managers we have launched our CIO and IT Manager Newsletter. We will publish on articles on at least a weekly basis to identify issues that CIOs and IT management need to focus on. It will be a paid subscription offering. In addition to the articles, paid subscribers will receive complementary copies of selected Janco IT Infrastructure offering as they are released. Also, they will be offered special pricing for Janco's compensation and HR related products."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
