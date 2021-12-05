South Bend, IN Author Publishes Novel
December 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Destiny, a new book by Elizabeth J. Vore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
True Destiny shares the story of a girl who discovers her secret heritage when she is enrolled in a special school. Everyone faces trials, and True Destiny shows that it is possible to overcome any obstacles that may get in one's way.
About the Author
Elizabeth J. Vore's love of writing came to her at an early age and has not diminished.
True Destiny is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7143-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us