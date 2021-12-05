Saratoga Springs, UT Author Publishes Adventure Novel
December 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Prospector's Journal, a new book by Tim Hunt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Prospector's Journal is a story about a young, disabled war veteran down on his luck and decides to spend his time prospecting. When he explores an old, abandon mineshaft, he finds the remains of an old prospector who has been dead for over 150 years. Next to the bones is a journal written back in the 1860s. The journal, written in the man's own hand, tells of this old man's discoveries. He had once recovered the entire fortune of Montezuma's Treasure. Filled with excitement, and looking for something to do with his time, the modern-day veteran follows the dead man's clues from the journal in an effort to discover if the treasure remains hidden.
About the Author
Tim Hunt is a lifetime resident of Utah. He is married and has four children and seven grandchildren. He has worked for forty years in the service industry. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and camping. His favorite hobby is metal detecting and prospecting in search of the yellow gold. His dream is to one day find a mega treasure, be it a gold vein or a cache of old coins. He has written one other book, The Volunteer.
The Prospector's Journal is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7140-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us