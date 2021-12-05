Midwest Author Publishes New Novel Featuring the Origin Story of Pulp Hero "Conan the Cimmerian"
December 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Conan: Cimmerian, a new book by Dr. L. J. LaRoch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this coming-of-age adventure story, Conan, a young boy about to ascend into manhood, is desperately seeking to join the ranks of warrior. His parents send him on a simple quest, which leads to a grand adventure across his native land.
I Conan: Cimmerian is a rite of passage tale that rivets the reader and introduces a world that any young man can identify with. In our modern age, this story is a breath of fresh air that shows how one young man deals with the problems of ascending into manhood while at the same time doing his part to stave off what could easily become a disastrous invasion by a powerful neighboring state. Using training, his wits and youthful power, Conan struggles to fight his way to survival and glory.
"While the character of Conan of Cimmeria is nearly 100-year-old, this work attempts to show him less as a herculean slayer and more as a flesh and blood, young man who endures the same growing pains as countless others. Fresher, more relevant, and more human, the story of I Conan: Cimmerian is a rip-roaring saga of a young man on a torturous and often dangerous path to manhood." – Dr. L. J. LaRoch
About the Author
Dr. L. J. LaRoch is a professor and lifetime professional educator. As a child, he was active in the outdoors and in athletics. As an Eagle Scout, he learned about a wide range of useful topics, many of which informed this work. LaRoch has a background in poverty studies, policy, and a specialty in human development.
In addition to writing, LaRoch as previous trained in Mixed Martial Arts, he enjoys the outdoors, he dabbles in real estate speculation, and he loves to travel. He currently resides in the Midwest with his lovely wife and two children.
I Conan: Cimmerian is a 382-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 9781636613215. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-conan-cimmerian/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
