Daytona Beach, FL Author Publishes Fun Science Book for Kids
December 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUncle Julius and the Science Gang, a new book by Robert W. Sessoms, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joshua, Sean and Yolanda (AKA the Science Gang) have many questions about everything from healthy eating to how fish breathe and planes fly. Who better to ask than their storytelling Uncle Julius who always seems to have an answer for everything? Uncle Julius offers solid advice using his personal experiences to make just about any subject relatable.
IMAGINATION IS EVERYTHING is a reminder that sometimes children just need someone to talk to and a great way to start conversations about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) topics.
Learn more about the Science Gang at: https://unclejulius.com/.
Uncle Julius and the Science Gang is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4206-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or you can buy the book from our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/uncle-julius-and-the-science-gang/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us