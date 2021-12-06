San Gabriel, CA Author Publishes Book on Jesus
December 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Almighty Jesus Christ created the Heavens and the Earth, a new book by David Serrano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This good, true book is about JEHOVAH JESUS the Maker of the Heavens and the Earth, and events that occurred in antiquity, just like the Holy Bible says. Its about Divine Love, successful living and rejoicing. Its about living according to good Christian values to the best of our abilities. It has the ancient, Babylonian Chronicle about how in year 37 of King Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonians and their king conquered Egypt in the year 567 B.C.
God Almighty Jesus Christ created the Heavens and the Earth is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $14.95. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0682-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
