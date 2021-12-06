Thornton, CO Author Publishes Memoir
December 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUp to This Point, a new book by Logan Bedford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Logan Bedford spent his youth homeless with absent and addicted parents. By all accounts, most who have been through what he has do not rise above their circumstances but instead repeat the cycle in their future. But through keeping a positive attitude and putting one foot in front of the other, Logan has succeeded in establishing a better life for himself.
Up to This Point. shares Logan's journey through his rough past and the incredible power of positive thinking that shaped his life for the better. Anyone who finds themselves in a dark or difficult time will benefit from his story and learn how to shift their perspective to become more positive and achieve their goals, bolstering themselves to a brighter future. Logan's story is proof that can overcome the odds, and that life can be better than it was before.
About the Author
Logan Bedford is an entrepreneur, author and life long learner.
Up to This Point is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4192-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
