Cordova, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Science Book
December 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEngineering Your Faith, a new book by Patrick L. Townsend, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Using his engineering background, author Patrick L. Townsend sets out to provide a unique insight into his faith in God using mathematical formulas and tangible proof. Going beyond just faith, this book will also show that one's actions do impact the world around them as well as their own metaphysical state, inspiring the reader to treat others with kindness, care, and respect.
About the Author
Patrick L. Townsend is a U.S. Air Force veteran with an engineering mind set who often views his devoted Christian faith through this unique lens. He has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and also enjoys spending time in nature whenever he can. He is a loving husband and has six children.
Engineering Your Faith is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7206-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
