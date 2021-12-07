Springfield, IL Veteran Publishes Wartime Memoir
December 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe War We Won, a new book by L W Swartz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At the age of twenty, L W Swartz enlisted in the United States Army. He was motivated by a desire to become a pilot and to serve and protect his country. Little did he know that he would be thrust into the middle of the VietNam War, a conflict condemned by the public and neglected by politicians. After saying goodbye to his family, unsure if he would ever see them again, L W set out for training and his eventual deployment. His experiences in the war are described in raw detail: from the few moments of humor and companionship to the all too frequent moments of sorrow that come from losing a fellow soldier. The War We Won sheds light on what the Viet Nam War was really like for the young men who fought in it and gave their lives for it.
About the Author
L W Swartz was born and raised in a small town in central Illinois. He is the father of two children, a son and a daughter, has two grandsons, and has been happily married to his wife for fifty years. In his free time he enjoys fishing, writing, and spending time with his family.
The War We Won is a 220-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (paperback $17.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1485-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-war-we-won/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-war-we-won/
