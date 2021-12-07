Clarion, PA Retired Professor & Famed Women's College Tennis Coach Publishes Memoir
December 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Build a Sport or Life Dynasty, a new book by Norbert A. Baschnagel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this powerful book, retired professor and women's college tennis coach Norbert A. Baschnagel details how the Clarion Women's Tennis Team, under his leadership, became the benchmark of success in the sport. Mr. Bashnagel shares how he did it and how you can apply his success strategies (the "Triangle to Success" and it's ten leadership qualities) to your own career and life. Under Coach Bachnagel the Clarion Women's Tennis Team accomplished:
• The first winning season in the history of Clarion University women's Tennis (9-4 in 1985)
• Four (4) straight undefeated fall seasons (1986-1989)
• Four (4) straight Women's Tennis PSAC Championships (1986-1989)
• Four (4) PSAC Conference Records
• Tennis Captain Lisa Warren also won four (4) straight #1 Singles Championships, which was a PSAC Conference record (1986-1989)
• In 1988 and 1989 qualified for the National NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championships
These are just some of the many accomplishments, all which can be read about in How to Build a Sport or Life Dynasty.
"In this his fourth sports themed book Norbert Baschnagel tells the story of how he took a struggling, non-winning women's tennis program at Clarion University of Pennsylvania and turned it into the conference leader with an astounding string of wins during his stint as head coach. The achievement led to many honors including his being named the conference's "Coach of the Year" and being inducted into the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame." Baschnagel then provides a detailed blueprint of how he achieved his success and how others can achieve similar results. Baschnagel eventually left coaching to become a member of the Clarion University faculty, teaching in the university's Department of Health and Physical Education for many years before retiring recently. A few years before his retirement Professor Baschnagel received one of academia's highest honors when he was named a full professor. Though Coach/Professor Baschnagel is now retired he is not resting on his laurels as he remains active in the community and the sports world. And as this book ably demonstrates while he may be retired he is still very much in the game." - Dr. William Buchanan, Professor Emeritus, Department of Information and Library Science, Clarion University of Pennsylvania
How to Build a Sport or Life Dynasty is a 166-page hardcover with a retail price of $39.76 (eBook available). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7242-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-build-a-sport-or-life-dynasty/
