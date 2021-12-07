Massapequa, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpeck the Spot, a new book by Mike Picone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Speck the Spot sets off into the wilderness in hopes of finding adventure. Along the way, he meets many new and interesting faces, but will they aid him in his journey? Fret not, for Speck is determined to become the bravest adventurer of all time!
Speck the Spot is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7155-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/speck-the-spot/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/speck-the-spot/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
