Sequim, WA Author Publishes Political Analysis
December 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCommunist Treachery, a new book by Toney Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Since the end of World War II, our nation, and in fact, the world, has struggled to define how we as a people should move forward. Most of the conflict is a direct result of greed, ignorance and pollyanna desire for world peace. However, the world's complacency has provided an incubator for EVIL ideas to flourish. Communist Treachery provides an in-depth look at how the detrimental practice of communism is spreading in the United States and offers hope that it's not too late to stop it.
About the Author
Toney Allen is a retired engineer living in a Washington State small town with his wife of 48 years. His career in performing design and construction of major industrial facilities has taken them both to all corners of the country and world. Allen and his wife have been blessed by living mainly in rural settings, where they are able to enjoy the wonders of the outdoors.
Communist Treachery is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7206-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/communist-treachery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/communist-treachery/
