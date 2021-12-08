Murphys, CA Author Publishes Suspense Thriller
December 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Mad Apple, a new book by Tom Pratt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In One Mad Apple, a successful art dealer reinvents himself and moves to a small town to help care for his dying mother. He finds himself up against an unlikely foe that is out to destroy him and everything he holds dear, one who threatens the peaceful town and its innocent children.
This story of a small town in turmoil and fear because of a combatant and mentally unstable elected official, who just happens to serve on the local school board. One Mad Apple evokes the fear of many of us: mentally unstable individuals threatening our communities and especially our children.
About the Author
Tom Pratt has been elected three times to his local school board in two different communities in California and actively participates and volunteers in community activities. He loves all things that have to do with baseball, gardening, writing, reading, and watching movies that have intrigue as the central theme.
Tom has a keen interest in national politics, is active in local politics, and has run for statewide office. His professional experience as an art insurance broker has helped him hone critical skills of investigation and communication-and his career has provided many intriguing stories!
Tom lives with his wife and their two sons in the foothills of Northern California.
One Mad Apple is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4117-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-mad-apple/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-mad-apple/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
