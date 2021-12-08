International Lawyers Network Wins Global Law Firm Network of the Year

The International Lawyers Network has won Global Law Firm Network of the Year during The Lawyer European Awards 2021.The Lawyer European Awards was established as a first-of-its-kind initiative to reward and celebrate excellence across the European legal market. Of the ILN, the judges said, "Great focus on diversity, budget planning and cross-border collaboration," as well as "Admire the self-awareness leading to a governance restructure. Has responded well to the pandemic and its 'success' rates speak for themselves."Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths said, "We are elated to be honored by The Lawyer with this award. We'd like to thank both The Lawyer and the judges for selecting us from among such a prestigious group of finalists and we are especially grateful to our members, whose hard work and dedication to the Network during this challenging year have made this possible. Our sincere congratulations to all the finalists and winners."The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.