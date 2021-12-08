Stella, NE Author Publishes Memoir
December 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemories of JW, a new book by Cornette McFadden has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through a series of photos and stories, Cornette McFadden shares the life of John William McFadden for the future generations. After his death, John wished for no service. He wished to be remembered for his time on Earth through his own stories. Cornette McFadden is honoring his wishes by sharing with the world John's memoir written by the man himself, to see the world through his eyes. John steers us through his youth, amusing stories of adulthood, life as a father, as a sailor and world traveler. Through Memories of JW, John's life and legacy will remain in our world, and in his own words.
Memories of JW is a 164-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1529-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memories-of-jw/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memories-of-jw/
