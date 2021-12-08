Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Dark Fiction

Retribution, a new book by Anne Marie Erskine, has been released by RoseDog Books.Retribution focuses on the lives of six female bullies, the harm they cause, and the ironic twist they themselves create for their demise. While the subject of the novel itself is serious-bullying-the characters and their deserved endings are, in many ways, exaggerated dark comedies that will surprise and delight the reader, especially those readers who have suffered from the torment of a bully. Retribution presumes that all choices have consequences; that innocents must be protected at all costs; that people have the power, the right, and the duty to stand up for and protect innocents no matter the cost. The hero, Gemini Jones, is a sensitive but strong and resolute character who shows how to help Justice deliver its rightful reckoning. She is a role model for all heroes who desire to bring good and light to the world. Retribution is a novel of hope and satisfaction for those who have been bullied and know that evil must be punished and defeated. It is a novel for all who believe in Justice and want to see it prevail. In the end, Justice always reigns when GOOD fights for it.About the AuthorAnne Marie Erskine, who has a Master of Arts in the humanities from California State University, lives in Prescott, Arizona, with her husband Jim. She has published four books of poetry titled Shadow Dance, Insight, Unwrapped, and Night Fires. Retribution is her first novel.