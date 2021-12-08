Alto, TX Authors Publish Science Fiction Novel
December 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProject 'Spymaker', a new book by Kevin Pierce and Bryce Forrester, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Since the beginning of time, men have warred with one another, sometimes for land, sometimes for wealth, but, ultimately, always for power. The rules of engagement and the methods of combat have changed from century to century, always seeking the most efficient methods to bring one's enemy to their knees. At the core of these conflicts, the most critical element: the gathering of intelligence. Victory has always come to those who have the advantage. "Spymaker" was the solution. Bioengineer the ultimate intelligence operative. Execution, however, was more than complex.
From his birth, if it could be called that, Adam had never known any other life. He was at the center of the most profound scientific research of this century. A secret beyond all secrets in a desert laboratory hidden in plain sight. The abandoned observatory at 10,000 Falling Star Boulevard housed the results of the agency's thirty-year gamble. Undetectable and limited only by biological constraints, the ultimate intelligence operative had been born.
In the quest for intelligence, only one question remained: was he alone?
About the Author
Kevin Pierce and Bryce Forrester first joined forces as recruits at a west Texas police academy. One, a former registered nurse and trauma specialist assigned to an intelligence unit, and the other, a high school English teacher and now retired principal, formed a lifelong friendship where they found common ground in science fiction writing. Project "Spymaker" is the first in a series.
Project 'Spymaker' is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7833-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/project-spymaker/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/project-spymaker/
