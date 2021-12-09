Blacklick, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRed and Blue, a new book by Miss Chy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When both cars want to be the color blue, there is only one way to decide who gets to blue and who must be another color: through a race! What happens if they don't get blue? the cars wonder. Will they be sad? Red and Blue shows us that sometimes when we get what we want, it is not what we expected, and that it feels good to be happy with what we have and who we are!
About the Author
Miss Chy has an extensive background in childhood education, which was a wonderful passion and inspiration for her. She is a strong believer that imagination has no limits, and if you believe in everything, you can achieve anything! As she changes careers, Miss Chy wants to share her love for education and magical experiences with the world.
Outside of writing, she enjoys the precious and trying elements of motherhood, and she loves the outdoors and cooking. Miss Chy hopes her readers enjoy her book and use their creativity to finish the illustrations any way they see fit!
Red and Blue is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook 18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4403-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/red-and-blue/
