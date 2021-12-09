Crawfordsville, IN Author Publishes Fictionalized Family History
December 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Heritage of the Hills, a new book by Nell W. Scott, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Heritage of the Hills is the story of family life in the 1800s in the southern Indiana town of Madison, Indiana, and the subsequent move to the big city of Indianapolis. Life in the 1800s for the Leming/Whitsit family was challenging and exciting, as they were owners of a large peach orchard across the Ohio River. Their first family home in Madison was situated bordering the mighty Ohio River, where they enjoyed watching the steamboats and paddle wheel boats as they carried passengers up and down the river. As the children grew, they later moved to Clifty Hill, and this home became the hub of family parties and times of joy and togetherness. The family of grandmother, parents, and four active children experienced the chill of winter and the warmth of the sun on Clifty Hill, overlooking Madison and the Ohio River. They remained active members of the Madison community until a winter disaster damaged the orchard and resulted in a major move to Indianapolis in 1885.
About the Author
The Heritage of the Hills was written by Nell W. Scott, 1887–1962, from memories gleaned from her mother, Martha Leming Whitsit, over a number of years. It also includes excerpts copied from documents she had in hand at the time of her writing. These documents have since been lost or destroyed and are no longer available for proofing or accuracy. The basic concept of the story of Courtland's family life in Madison, Indiana, and their later move to Indianapolis is true. However, some of the "memories" may be enhanced by Nell for editorial purposes. In retyping the entire manuscript, Joy Whitsit strictly adhered to Nell's writing, including grammar and spelling in some instances. The grandfather referred to in the story, Ezekiel W. Leming, is the father-in-law of Courtland E. Whitsit.
The Heritage of the Hills is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4694-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-heritage-of-the-hills/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-heritage-of-the-hills/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
