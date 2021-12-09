Cantonment, FL Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
December 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForget Me Not: A Collection of Incantations and Mirages from Once Upon a Dream, a new book by Brooke Touchstone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a series of teenage hymnals written at 2 am, Forget Me Not is a compilation of scribbled love notes for the beauty of love, nature, and self-discovery.
About the Author
Brooke Touchstone, a wide-eyed optimist from a small country town on the border of Alabama, has always possessed a vivid imagination and desire for words. She has always found ways to escape the monotony with photography, poetry, and daydreaming.
Forget Me Not is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1534-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forget-me-not-a-collection-of-incantations-and-mirages-from-once-upon-a-dream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forget-me-not-a-collection-of-incantations-and-mirages-from-once-upon-a-dream/
