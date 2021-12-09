Millville, PA Author Publishes Wintery Children's Book
Winter Deer, a new book by Kathy Arner, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author
Kathy Arner retired from Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania, after forty-five years and has been married to her husband Jim for forty-seven years. They have two children, Jeremy and Lori, who are also married. Each have two girls.
Arner's responsibilities have included auditing, utilization review, manager I/P coding, senior. coordinator, HCC's (Hierarchical Condition Category) coding, senior coordinator evaluation and management auditing, ICU, and public speaking. Arner is a Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Health Information Technician, Certified Coding Specialist, Certified Professional Coder, Certified Professional Medical Auditor, and Medical Claim Specialist.
Arner received the Distinguished Member award for Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association (PHIMA) in May 2009. Has served as president, director, delegate, and coding roundtable chair for PHIMA. As well as serving on AHIMA Practice Council: Clinical Terminology and Classification. She has served at many different offices at NEPHIMA, including president, secretary, and program chair. Arner is also a member of NEPHIMA, PHIMA, AHIMA, AAPC and received the Nursing Excellence Award for Geisinger Health Plan in 2012. Additionally, she has adjunct taught at Williamsport Community College and McCann's. She has taught many people on different kinds of medical coding and has written several articles for publication on coding.
When not working, Arner loves to travel, educate, walk, and read as much as possible.
Winter Deer is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-574-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/winter-deer/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/winter-deer/
