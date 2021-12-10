Moody, AL Author Publishes Book about Abuse
December 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInside Out: A Story of Abuse and Ultimate Betrayal, a new book by Lynnette Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inside Out provides useful information about abuse and betrayal of people whom you thought were your protection from harm. It provides a way to heal without scars.
About the Author
Lynnette Lewis is fifty-one years old. She's married, has eight boys, and a wonderful husband. Lewis is a youth pastor and the church administrator. She also writes children's books.
Inside Out: A Story of Abuse and Ultimate Betrayal is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9232-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inside-out-a-story-of-abuse-and-ultimate-betrayal/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
