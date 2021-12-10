O'CONNOR & DREW, P.C. PROMOTES THREE MANAGERS TO PRINCIPAL

Christopher B. Pelland, CPA, joined the firm in 2001 and is responsible for overseeing accounting, audit, and tax services for a wide range of clients. Pelland possesses extensive experience working on larger audit engagements and agreed-upon procedures. His areas of expertise include government entities, automobile dealerships, higher education institutions, retail and closely held commercial businesses. Pelland graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bentley University.

Todd E. Merriam, CPA, MSA, joined O'Connor & Drew, P.C., in 2008 and provides tax, accounting and consulting services. Merriam's practice focuses on closely held businesses, non-profits, and particularly on automobile dealerships, including specialized consulting services to that sector. A graduate of Bryant University, Merriam holds both a both bachelor's and a master's degree in accounting.

Zachary Laflash, CPA, joined the firm in 2007 and possesses extensive experience in accounting, auditing, and tax management. He works on a variety of engagements including audits and reviews across an array of industries with specialized niche experience working with not-for-profit organizations, government entities, higher education institutions and auto dealers. Laflash graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with dual majors in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Economics from Westfield State University.

× Email O'Connor & Drew, P.C.

Braintree, MA (December 10, 2021): O'Connor & Drew, P.C., a Boston area certified public accounting, tax, and business consulting firm, has announced the promotion of three Managers to the position of Principal:Pelland, Merriam, and Laflash are all members of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs)."One of our primary firm goals at O'Connor & Drew, P.C., is to promote from within. All three of these new principals have been members of our firm for 14+ years," said Mark Dow, Managing Partner. "They take pride in delivering exemplary service to clients, provide a wealth of experience in mentoring fellow staff members, and are keenly focused on the overall growth and success of the firm. I could not be happier that they are now part of our team of principals helping to continually drive us forward into the future," adds Dow.About O'Connor & Drew, P.C.O'Connor & Drew, P.C. is one of the largest full-service accounting firms in New England. Led by a team of sixteen principals and over one hundred accounting, tax and consulting professionals, O'Connor & Drew, P.C. has the knowledge and resources to provide its clients with unmatched service and expertise in audit, corporate and individual taxation, business consulting, accounting, and other specialized services across numerous different industries. O'Connor & Drew, P.C. works to cultivate an environment focused on professional development by encouraging its staff to belong to professional organizations within the accounting industry and in industries that it serves as well as philanthropic organizations within the community.