Ocala, FL Nurse & Author Publishes Memoir of Working During the Pandemic
December 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19, a new book by Holly Blassingame, BSN, RN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir, Holly Blassingame shares her (ongoing) experience as a nurse on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding light on the struggles and personal hardships she and other medical workers have faced during this difficult time. From confusion and fear to exhaustion and loneliness, Blassingame paints a true picture of what a nurse on the frontline goes through so that those on the outside can better understand their hard work, dedication, and resiliency. Though the pandemic is not over, Memoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19 gives hope that those suffering are in good hands and that the human spirit can never be extinguished.
About the Author
Holly Blassingame, BSN, RN has been a nurse for over eight years, working in a variety of nursing settings, such as in a skilled nursing facility, in hospital surgical units, as a home health nurse, and as a school nurse, primarily in Arizona. Holly earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing (AND) at Yavapai Community College and her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Grand Canyon University.
Memoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19 is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4024-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoir-of-a-nurse-working-on-the-frontlines-of-covid-19/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us