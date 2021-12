Ocala, FL Nurse & Author Publishes Memoir of Working During the Pandemic

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Memoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19, a new book by Holly Blassingame, BSN, RN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.In this memoir, Holly Blassingame shares her (ongoing) experience as a nurse on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding light on the struggles and personal hardships she and other medical workers have faced during this difficult time. From confusion and fear to exhaustion and loneliness, Blassingame paints a true picture of what a nurse on the frontline goes through so that those on the outside can better understand their hard work, dedication, and resiliency. Though the pandemic is not over, Memoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19 gives hope that those suffering are in good hands and that the human spirit can never be extinguished.About the AuthorHolly Blassingame, BSN, RN has been a nurse for over eight years, working in a variety of nursing settings, such as in a skilled nursing facility, in hospital surgical units, as a home health nurse, and as a school nurse, primarily in Arizona. Holly earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing (AND) at Yavapai Community College and her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Grand Canyon University.Memoir of a Nurse Working on the Frontlines of COVID-19 is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4024-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoir-of-a-nurse-working-on-the-frontlines-of-covid-19/