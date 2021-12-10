International Lawyers Network's Releases 2nd Edition of "Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Proceedings" Guide
December 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Restructuring & Insolvency Group has announced the second release of its publication, "Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Proceedings: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key insolvency and bankruptcy law principles in 15 countries across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those needing assistance in these jurisdictions.
Executive Director, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "As we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect bankruptcy, insolvency, and rehabilitation proceedings to be of concern to companies in a number of jurisdictions. Our previous guide has been updated with current figures and regulations and we have expanded the guide into Australia and Portugal. We're happy to offer this strong resource to those with needs in these jurisdictions, as well as to connect companies who may need assistance to knowledgable counsel."
To view the paper, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNBankruptcy2nd
About the ILN Restructuring & Insolvency Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Giorgio Cherubini of EXPLegal in Italy and Jeff Wisler of Connolly Gallagher LLP in Delaware, US, the Restructuring & Insolvency Group provides a platform for communication on current legal issues, best practices, and trends in insolvency, restructuring, and bankruptcy. The group presented a panel on the "Twists and Turns in Dealing with Distressed Debt," and is currently growing their database of ILN members who specialize in insolvency.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
