Tujunga, CA Author Publishes New Age Commentary
December 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRobotics, a new book by Oksen Babakhanian, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Robotics is an in-depth look at the new age we are on the verge of and, soon will be an age that is totally different than what human beings have experienced before. The COVID-19 pandemic showed a glimpse of what the future is going to look like and how people will conduct their life and business affairs from inside their homes. Now, with the advent of new and highly technical robots who do most of the jobs for human beings, we will create a new world in which people do not need to work and will be travel by automated, robot-driven vehicles. In this insightful work, author Oksen Babakhanian and Ailin Babakhanian examine how people will survive and what will change about our society and culture. They believe the social life of the new age will be one of an "Educated Socialism" society.
About the Author
Oksen Babakhanian is an accomplished structural engineer, who owned his consulting structural engineering business for more than thirty years. He has recently started writing a few mini books after the sale of his business, pursuing his childhood dream of being a writer. His booklets are mostly about his experiences and world knowledge. As an engineer, he tries to enhance the social and economic situation of the society both at home and abroad. His works include Rebirth of Cultural and Business Revolution in Armenia, Social Standing of African American People, Robotics, and Educated Socialism System and Economy of Waste.
The author's first book; The Economy of Waste, has been published by Author house on 3/08/21. This book is about "Healthy" and "Unhealthy" economy and the balance between "Needs" and "wants" of people.
His second book; The Pilgrimage: African American's Rebirth was published by Author house on 4/16/21. This book is to revolutionize African American culture and mindset of slavery to a freedom that comes from the heart and mind and flow.
Robotics is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-683-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/robotics/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/robotics/
