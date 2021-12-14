Reclaim Labs Celebrates Founder's 4th Medication-Free Anniversary
December 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBrooklyn, NY - Reclaim Labs is thrilled to celebrate founder Ron Lev's 4th anniversary of freeing himself from the medication he once used to treat his autoimmune condition: rheumatoid arthritis.
Three years ago, Ron founded Reclaim Labs, after markedly improving his health with CBD-rich hemp oil.
At the age of 15, Ron was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis, and for the next two decades, he tried many medications, including steroids, to treat his condition. Four years ago, after 23 years on steroids, Ron researched and experimented with hemp oil and its naturally occurring substances (e.g., cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids), and devised a formula that proved to be a life changer in regard to the course of his rheumatoid arthritis.
Inspired by his own success, Ron founded Reclaim Labs to help introduce the anti-inflammatory benefits of his own hemp-derived formula to individuals with autoimmune conditions and all forms of arthritis across the globe. For Ron, steroids are now a distant memory.
"Having lived longer with this debilitating condition than without it, I can completely identify with fellow sufferers, and therefore I am very excited to share a formula that completely changed my life and helps many others," says Ron. Reclaim Labs' products have shown great success in helping individuals with chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, and many more.
Reclaim Labs carries high-potency CBD-rich hemp oils formulated with additional all-natural ingredients that increase the oils' bioavailability and efficiency. To alleviate local aches and pains, Reclaim Labs also offers an easy and convenient CBD-rich full spectrum hemp oil roll-on that is enriched with essential oils and other pain-fighting and relaxation-promoting natural ingredients. The roll-on utilizes nano-CBD technology, which means that the molecules of cannabinoids like CBD are broken down into particles that are a fraction of their original size. This enhances absorption through the skin and boosts pain- and inflammation-fighting abilities.
As for the future of Reclaim Labs, Ron says: "We are planning to launch additional products that utilize the exact same high-quality, high-potency formulas we already use and incorporate natural substances that have been supported with clinical studies to promote anti-inflammatory qualities and a healthy immune system." These upcoming releases will assure that Reclaim Labs' creations remain at the cutting edge of the most innovative and effective products supporting the well-being of individuals around the world.
Reclaim Labs offers specially formulated cannabidiol (CBD) products as natural alternatives to prescription medications. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.reclaimlabs.com/.
DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
About Reclaim Labs
Reclaim Labs was founded in 2018 by Ron Lev, a long-time sufferer of rheumatoid arthritis who wished to share the anti-inflammatory autoimmune benefits of his hemp/CBD formulations with others. The company's products, which include THC-Free Hemp Oil and Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil, are legal in all 50 states. Reclaim Labs is based out of Brooklyn, New York.
Contact Information
Ron Lev
Reclaim Labs
Contact Us
Ron Lev
Reclaim Labs
Contact Us