Ocala, FL Author Publishes Memoir
December 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExhale…Breathe Again, a new book by Mary Tolbert Coy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through this memoir of her life, Mary Tolbert Coy relates her personal experiences and her reflections on humanity. She hereby explores those life experiences which can affect people regardless of race or status. Through the lessons and tools provided in this book, Coy hopes readers will more readily open their minds and see life from more than just their perspective.
Making a powerful case for hope, Coy proves even tragic experiences can produce positive results. Remember, as long as there is life, there is still a chance to grow and create positive change.
About the Author
Mary Tolbert Coy is a Registered Nurse of thirty-four years. Her passion is meeting the needs of people. She does this on her job, in her personal life, and through ministry. She has a passion for jail ministry, assisting and providing for the homeless. She is the mother of one daughter, Kartiya, and considers this one of her greatest jobs and achievements.
Mary Tolbert Coy tries to let God's spirit guide her heart and choose what challenge to take as she looks around at the great need in this world. It brings her great joy to help others and to know she is making a positive difference.
Exhale…Breathe Again is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4344-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/exhale-breathe-again/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us