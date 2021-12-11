Bennington, NE Authors Publish Children's Book
December 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Peanut and Hector: The Two Bears Meet, a new book by Whitney and John Matson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Adventures of Peanut and Hector, two bears—very different from each other and different from what their parents expected—face a school bully with courage together and wind up life-long friends.
About the Authors
Whitney and John Matson have three amazing kiddos (Brooks, Reagan, and London). They have a nightly tradition of reading books to them, but sometimes, the children playfully demand they tell them stories instead of reading them. The Matsons usually default to "The Adventures of Peanut and Hector"-a duo created by his father during story time when John was a child. "My dad used to tell me and my three sisters stories of these two wild bears roaming the mountains of South Dakota. The bears were always getting into trouble, and having fun…. My dad is a wild storyteller, and listening to him tell these tales when we were kids always made us laugh, and remember how loved we were." Whitney and John decided one night to create some stories based on these beloved bears and share them with the world. Whitney is a family and consumer science teacher, and a graduate from University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She grew up on a farm outside of a small town in Nebraska. John is a civil litigator with the Firm Koley Jessen in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. The illustrator (Conor Schultze) and John have been close friends since high school. Conor is a talented and devoted artist, athlete, husband, and son.
The Adventures of Peanut and Hector: The Two Bears Meet is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4042-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-peanut-and-hector/
