Homewood, IL Author Publishes Novel
December 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf Anything Should Happen, a new book by Jennifer Ditri Frangella, has been released by Dorrance Publishing, Inc.
Silvia, an awkward, sarcastic, and sometimes inappropriate young woman, adored her sister Callie while growing up. Until Callie is suddenly gone without a warning. Silvia experiences a trauma that she just can't seem to recover from. After dropping out of college and self-medicating with alcohol and other substances, Silvia quickly realizes although she is alive, she is not living. Being referred to a group healing therapy, Silvia learns how to deal with her grief and quickly gains a new and loving family unexpectedly.
About the Author
Jennifer Ditri Frangella is a wife and mother of two daughters. She works full-time as a litigation paralegal for an intellectual property law firm. Frangella sits on her church's athletic board, which raises funds for youth sports. She volunteers as a cheerleading and volleyball coach and also participates in outreach programs to help those in need. Frangella enjoys traveling, reading, and attending her children's sporting events.
If Anything Should Happen is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 and eBook ($8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7046-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-anything-should-happen/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-anything-should-happen/
