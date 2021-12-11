Niles, MI Author Publishes Eye-Opening Look Into Fertility
December 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Year in the (Infertility) Life, a new book by Nikki Zurawski, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Infertility. It usually takes a year or more of "trying" to get pregnant to get to that word, and no one wants to hear it. Once the doctor says it out loud, life can change as you know it. Poking and prodding. Early morning appointments. Ovulation tracking. HSG dye tests. Ultrasounds. Expensive Consultations. Fertility drugs that you can't even pronounce. Painful procedures. Fertility clinic referrals. Treatment cycles. Intrauterine insemination. Polypectomy. Too many follicles. Cysts. Injections. Hormone Support. Surgeries. Consultations on in-vitro fertilization. Even loss. That's just the physical side of it. The emotional side? Trying to navigate rescheduling work meetings for last-minute appointments based on baseline data each cycle. Tough conversations with friends, family, and your boss. Deciding when to allow your body a "break" from treatment cycles, even if just to give your health savings account a chance to catch up. Overthinking. Sleepless nights. Worrying that in the end, none of it will work. Trying to find a way to stay sane in the midst of all of it while literally filling your body with hormones.
About the Author
Nikki Zurawski wrote A Year in the (Infertility) Life in hopes that she could assist someone else whose family planning journey has been derailed by infertility. One in eight couples deal with fertility issues. It is a tough thing to talk about…even to write about. Nikki shares her experiences, procedures, and advice in this eye-opening look into infertility.
A Year in the (Infertility) Life is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-397-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-year-in-the-infertility-life/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-year-in-the-infertility-life/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us