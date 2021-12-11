Nicole Henry's Newest Jazz Album Climbs to #5 on Jazz Airplay Charts
December 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMIAMI, FL., December 11, 2021 – Nicole Henry, South Florida's very own jazz sensation, has a lot to celebrate. This week alone, her latest jazz album, Time to Love Again, jumped to #5 on December 6 on JazzWeek's weekly radio airplay charts, a dramatic move from #156 back in early November. This is on the heels of performing in the world premiere production of A Wonderful World, a musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, which started running on December 4 at Miami Beach's Colony Theatre. If that weren't enough, she's making plans to tour the world with her one-woman concert tribute, I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston, which earned a BroadwayWorld nomination for best theatrical concert in 2019 and more recently was seen at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.
"I'm feeling beyond blessed. It's incredible to release music that seems to be connecting with people, and to originate a role in a new musical with an amazing cast and crew – it's all a dream come true. I never take for granted each time I'm able to share my passion for music and acting," says Henry who released Time to Love Again back in mid-October 2021 through her indie label, Banister Records. The CD is an eclectic mix of jazz standards and reimagined pop tunes that she knows and loves. Featuring top South Florida musicians, it displays Henry's soulful interpretations of songs by a diverse group of songwriters such as Stevie Wonder, Rodgers & Hart and Buffy Sainte-Marie. Often compared to Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and bluesy gospel style, Henry makes each song uniquely her own, whether burning through a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad. It's no wonder that her sweet yet powerful voice continues to be a favorite among audiences and critics alike.
Henry's live performances have garnered fans and rave reviews in over 20 countries. Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. She has recorded with some of today's musical greats including Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, Gerald Clayton and Gil Goldstein and has performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra and Michael Feinstein. For more information and to listen to Nicole Henry's music, visit https://www.nicolehenry.com/. For interviews, contact Dina Allende at Clique PR at dina@makeitclique.com or 305-205-1058.
MEDIA ASSESTS:
Time to Love Again Download
https://sym.ffm.to/timetoloveagain
A Wonderful World Video Trailer
https://vimeo.com/632329946
