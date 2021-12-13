Fort Mill, SC Author Publishes Novel
December 13, 2021
Syke!!!, a new book by Madelyn Key, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Laura Scottsberg endures the frustrations of your typical teenage girl. She has a nemesis at school and a mom who seems insistent on not letting Laura do what she wants. While on the surface her life seems as average as any teenage girl's, things turn upside down when she begins to question the very nature of her family, starting with a search for her true father.
Syke!!! follows Laura in her search to uncover her family's past in her hopes that it will give her some idea of who she wants to become in the future. Despite the heartbreak, dishonesty, and criminality that she encounters along the way. Laura perseveres in her pursuit to uncover the truth of the past so that she may not be destined to repeat it.
About the Author
Madelyn Key is a teacher and sales associate. In her downtime, she enjoys writing and watching television. She also sings, dances, writes, and plans for the future. Her love of music led to a love of vinyl records, and she intends on growing a vinyl library. She loves to drive and swim and has a huge family on both her mother and father's sides.
Syke!!! is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1247-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/syke/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
