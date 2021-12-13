West Hempstead, NY Author Publishes Memoir
December 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Journey to the United States, a new book by Trevor Panton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Journey to the United States tells the story of a young boy from Jamaica who grew into a man in London in the early 1960s. From graduating high school to working in the very unusual field of the garment manufacturing industry, and coming to the United States on one of the most historic days in American history.
About the Author
Trevor Panton has been volunteering for about ten years at major golf tournaments such as The Barclay's and the Northern Trust.
My Journey to the United States is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4249-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-journey-to-the-united-states/
