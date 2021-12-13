Kenosha, Wisconsin Author Publishes Book on Homemade Jams
December 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat's Your Jam?, a new book by Tom Maglish, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Jam Lady sets up her farmer's market stall with an array of homemade jams. This simple act of making and selling jam has more impact on the lives of her customers than the Jam Lady could ever imagine.
In What's Your Jam?, each chapter highlights a unique flavor and how that jam has impacted the lives of those who bought it. The stories are written to make you smile, laugh, and feel happy. Most importantly, once you read the book, you will think about how we can impact each other in a positive way, even when we don't realize it.
About the Author
Tom Maglish is a retired electrical trainer, who started to write short Christmas stories on Facebook a few years ago. To his surprise, he received many compliments on his work. Even though English was never his best subject, Maglish felt a Renaissance happen within himself and was inspired to continue writing. When Maglish wrote this book, it was an idea he got from watching his daughter, who makes exotic jams and sells them at the Kenosha Farmer's Market.
Tom Maglish is a widower, recently engaged, and he has three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Maglish loves to go camping and hiking, and he enjoys traveling and trying different foods. Maglish is also a regular church attender.
What's Your Jam? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7156-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whats-your-jam/
