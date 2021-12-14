Warwick, RI Author Publishes Book about Hog Island
December 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Knights of Hog Island, a new book by Joyce Fairchild Almeida, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Step into another world and a different time to discover the origins of Hog Island, an island off the coast of Rhode Island, the families who live there, and the community that grew from its founding.
About the Author
Joyce Fairchild Almeida has been a journalist over the years, writing articles for various newspapers. A writer at heart, she's also belonged to various writing groups. For many years, she's served on community and church boards.
Almeida currently resides in a historic home in New England, where she lives close to her children, Douglas and Rebecca. She still spends her summers at Hog Island, keeping the tradition alive.
The Knights of Hog Island is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7151-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-knights-of-hog-island/
