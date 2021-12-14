Cedar Hill, TX Author Publishes Memoir
December 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOld School Love, a new book by Michael "Hollywood" Hernandez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Take a journey into the world of a major market radio personality, from his career to his romantic escapades, to finally finding love in the most unexpected of places.
About the Author
Michael "Hollywood" Hernandez has spent thirty years as a radio broadcaster for the number-one station in Dallas, Texas, and over twenty years as a programmer for the ABC Radio Network. Currently, he still has an online radio show (Hollywood Hernandez Live), broadcasting weekly on Roku TV, and writes as a movie critic. In his spare time, he works on the board of a local organization in his community which serves to feed the homeless, the Where Are You Outreach, and enjoys playing poker and competed in the 2015 WSOP in Las Vegas.
Hernandez currently resides with his daughter and two grandkids.
Old School Love is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7083-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/old-school-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/old-school-love/
